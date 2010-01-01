Buy, sell, Rent & Beyond in Bhubaneswar and Puri Your trusted Online Store
ZERO COST - post your requirements to buy, sell and rent a property in Bhubaneswar and Puri.
CONTACT US : 9619011401
ZERO COST - post your requirements to buy, sell and rent a property in Bhubaneswar and Puri.
CONTACT US : 9619011401
Founded in 2023 GharaMaalik has been providing services to buyers, sellers, tenants&owners to publish their property need in this portal without any cost. We help in due diligence, negotiation and all legal matters part of the deal.
Our team of experienced and knowledgeable staff are dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional service. We pride ourselves on our friendly and welcoming atmosphere and strive to make every buy,sell and Rental hassle free. We keep transparent discussions and due diligence on time and with trust.We alwa try to save a lot for buyers without any losses for sellers.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
Get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for our newsletter!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.